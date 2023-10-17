  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sculpture of alligator in NYC sewers installed in Union Square

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 1:56PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's a famous rumor about alligators living in New York City sewers.

Starting today, we will get proof of an alligator in the sewer...kind of.

Swedish artist Alexander Klingspor is the creator of a new statue immortalizing alligators in the sewers.

The statue depicts an alligator wrapped around one side of a very iconic New York City manhole cover.

Klingspor says he was inspired by the mythology of alligators in the sewers and how resilient they are.

He said, just like New Yorkers, the story of alligators in the sewers seems to just keep coming back, always surviving.

You can go view the sculpture for yourself in Union Square Park.

ALSO READ | Man squashes competition, breaks world record with 2,749-pound gourd

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Gienger won the event with a pumpkin weighing 2749 pounds.
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Eric Risberg

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW