Sculpture of alligator in NYC sewers installed in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's a famous rumor about alligators living in New York City sewers.

Starting today, we will get proof of an alligator in the sewer...kind of.

Swedish artist Alexander Klingspor is the creator of a new statue immortalizing alligators in the sewers.

The statue depicts an alligator wrapped around one side of a very iconic New York City manhole cover.

Klingspor says he was inspired by the mythology of alligators in the sewers and how resilient they are.

He said, just like New Yorkers, the story of alligators in the sewers seems to just keep coming back, always surviving.

You can go view the sculpture for yourself in Union Square Park.

