Volunteer firefighter accused of causing car crash in New Jersey while impersonating cop

Luke Stein appeared in court Tuesday after officials say he responded to the scene of an accident in Alpine that he caused while impersonating a cop. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A volunteer firefighter appeared in court Tuesday, after officials in New Jersey say he responded to the scene of a serious accident that he caused while impersonating a cop.

Helicopter shots from above showed the aftermath of a violent crash in Alpine, New Jersey that happened Sunday night, October 9, into Monday, that sent five young people to the hospital.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, 18-year-old Luke Stein, used his Jeep Cherokee to ram the back of the vehicle the victims were in, causing their severe injuries in the crash.

He's charged with five counts of aggravated assault and also with impersonating a police officer. He allegedly turned on blue and white emergency warning lights on his Jeep during the alleged assault.

MORE NEWS: Rat City? Maybe not after NYC's new trash rule goes into effect

Officials say Stein, who is a volunteer firefighter, was called to the scene and showed up to help, not mentioning that he had allegedly been involved in the crash.

Stein was brought from Colorado to New Jersey, where he appeared in court virtually on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News learned that 18-year-old Stein has been suspended from the University of Colorado Boulder, and he's even prohibited from stepping on campus, or contacting anyone there, according to the judge.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by four of the alleged five victims of the crash by friends and family, and each page shows the victims in the hospital with various, severe injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.