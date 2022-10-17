Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In an attempt to curb the growing rat problem the New York City sanitation department is cracking down on the one thing rats love most, garbage.

Residential and commercial trash will not be allowed on the curb before 8:00 p.m. to reduce the heaping piles of black bags that have become all-you-can-eat buffets for the rodents.

Mayor Eric Adams will be joined by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch at City Hall to outline the department's plan.

A public hearing will be held in November, but the rule won't go into effect until April 2023 at the earliest.

So it looks like Rat City is here to stay, for now.

