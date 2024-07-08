Mayor Eric Adams unveils first official NYC Bin for trash pickup, announces new rule for this fall

New York City officials unveiled the first-ever official trash bin to help keep streets cleaner.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams was joined by Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday morning to unveil New York City's first official trash bin outside of Gracie Mansion.

In addition to the new bins, officials announced that starting Nov. 12, landlords with residential buildings with one to nine units will be required to use trash bins with secure latching lids.

"Many property owners already use bins for their trash - and pay over $100 retail in order to keep the streets clean," Tisch said. "Well, we've got great news: at the same time that we're moving to require containerization of trash for all buildings with one to nine residential units, we're unveiling the official 'NYC Bin' - beautiful, durable, and less than $50 for the most common size."

The city says the containers will keep city streets cleaner by keeping black trash bags off the streets and will help cut the rat population.

"They are getting more and more bold," Adams said about the growing rodent problem. "They no longer run from you; they just hang out and just do what they want. And we want to make sure that we change that in a real way."

As of Nov. 12, city officials will have containerized 70% of New York City's 14 billion annual pounds of trash in two years.

"Today, we are tossing even more black bags into the dustbin of history and taking the next step forward in our 'Trash Revolution,'" Adams said.

Starting June 1, 2026, the buildings will be required to use the official NYC Bin to facilitate faster, safer, and cleaner mechanized collection with rear-loading "tipper" garbage trucks.