Meet a Brooklyn neighborhood's secret weapon in NYC's war on rats

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Luna, a 7-year-old Schnauzer mix, received special recognition from local Councilmember Chi Ossé earlier this month for her vigilant dedication to New York City's war on rats.

The friendly neighborhood dog by day is also a cold-blooded killer at night with a particular prey: rats.

Luna's owner said she's very cuddly, but told Gothamist that she turns into a killing machine when it comes to hunting rats.

Luna has 200 confirmed kills, with over 60 of those nabs just this year.

Her owner said he takes pictures of every one of Luna's kills next to his foot for scale.

This comes after Mayor Eric Adams says the city has been ahead of the curve with rat mitigation and implementing mandatory garbage bins.

In 2023 Mayor Eric Adams announced the city's first Rat Czar who specializes in urban sustainability and coordinates across city government agencies, community organizations and the private sector to reduce the rat population in NYC.

The Department of Sanitation also implemented a trash rule to help alleviate the city's rat problem that requires businesses to put their trash in containers.

