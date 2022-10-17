Viral video shows proposal gone south at Islanders game

ELMONT, New York (WABC) -- A video of a marriage proposal at an NHL game has gone viral on social media -- but for the wrong reason.

The proposal happened Thursday at a New York Islanders home game and quickly went south.

A bystander's cellphone footage shows a shirtless man in the stands. He bends down on one knee and proposes to his girlfriend

The crowd of spectators cheers her on to say "yes," but she doesn't. She then flees by running up the stairs away from the crowd.

The man returns to his seat and calmly takes a sip of his beer.

The video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter.

Some people have speculated that the incident was staged, noting that the man did not go after the woman when she ran away.

