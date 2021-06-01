Amazon delivery driver grazed in face by bullet while on the job in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An Amazon delivery driver was grazed by a bullet while on the job Monday morning.

Citizen App video showed the scene at DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the 22-year-old driver was inside his vehicle when he got into an argument with a man on the street.

The suspect fired a shot through the window, grazing the driver's face, before running away.



The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amazon released the following statement on Monday:

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the driver. We are working with the delivery service partner and law enforcement as they investigate."

So far, no arrests have been made.

