Amazon delivery driver grazed in face by bullet while on the job in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10714720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An Amazon delivery driver was grazed by a bullet while on the job Monday morning.Citizen App video showed the scene at DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues before 11:30 a.m.Police say the 22-year-old driver was inside his vehicle when he got into an argument with a man on the street.The suspect fired a shot through the window, grazing the driver's face, before running away.The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Amazon released the following statement on Monday:"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the driver. We are working with the delivery service partner and law enforcement as they investigate."So far, no arrests have been made.----------