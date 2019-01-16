An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a 2-year-old girl with autism was abducted in the Bronx.Police say Seniya Benitez, who is non-verbal, was kidnapped by her father, 21-year-old Christian Benitez, near Gleason Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.Christian Benitez is not permitted to have unsupervised contact, according to officials.Authorities said Seniya Benitez was in custody of her grandmother, who has been caring for her since she her birth and is in the process of becoming her legal guardian. Her father allegedly took her from the grandmother after the two got into a dispute.Seniya Benitez has straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas and a blue jacket, with no shoes.Christian Benitez is approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.The suspect was last seen traveling on the 6 train at Castle Hill Avenue.The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death.Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.----------