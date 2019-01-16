Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old girl with autism abducted in the Bronx

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a 2-year-old girl with autism was abducted in the Bronx.

Police say Seniya Benitez, who is non-verbal, was kidnapped by her father, 21-year-old Christian Benitez, near Gleason Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Christian Benitez is not permitted to have unsupervised contact, according to officials.

Authorities said Seniya Benitez was in custody of her grandmother, who has been caring for her since she her birth and is in the process of becoming her legal guardian. Her father allegedly took her from the grandmother after the two got into a dispute.

Seniya Benitez has straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas and a blue jacket, with no shoes.

Christian Benitez is approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

The suspect was last seen traveling on the 6 train at Castle Hill Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertkidnappingabductionBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD officer killed in crash with garbage truck in the Bronx ID'd
AccuWeather Alert: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested in CT
Man charged with starving dog to death; Puppy rescued from home
Elevated lead levels found in water in 2 NJ counties
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Driver slams car into LI gas station food mart, robs business
2 drivers get out of cars, then flee fatal LI hit and run
Show More
Trespassers wreck NJ ice rink, now closed for season
Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
96-year-old woman pulled from car seconds before train hits
Turkey accuses Knicks' Enes Kanter of being in terror group
More News