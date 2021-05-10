Amber Alert canceled; 2-week-old baby girl found safe

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2-week-old baby girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon.

Police were searching for baby girl Chinna Payne and 27-year-old suspect Damion Payne.



Authorities said the baby was abducted on Monday at 26 Lindsley Place at 12:45 p.m.

The Amber alert was issued when they were last seen in East Orange and the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun.

Payne was taken into custody and the little girl is said to be OK.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:
east orangenew jerseyessex countyamber alertmissing children
