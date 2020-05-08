NJ State Police assisting NY State Police with Amber Alert issued in NY

****UPDATED PHOTOS****AMBER ALERT*****

The New York State Police is investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, NY at about 1:00 AM on 5/8/2020. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SP Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/W1spLKqzYW — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 8, 2020

CLIFTON PARK, New York (WABC) -- The New Jersey State Police is assisting New York State Police with an Amber Alert issued in New York State, officials say.The amber alert was issued for 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira on Friday.The New York State Police tweeted that they were investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, New York at about 1 a.m. on Friday.The missing boy is described as 4'8'' and 100 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.The Amber Alert also says he was last seen with 41-year-old Nivaldo Oliveira.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clifton Park State Police at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.