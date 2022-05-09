Amber Alert for 4-year-old boy missing in New Jersey found safe in Delaware

SALEM CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An amber alert issued in New Jersey has been canceled after a 4-year-old boy was found in Delaware, according to police in New Jersey.Authorities said they were looking for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker, who police believe was abducted by a female suspect driving a black 2010 Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PADShe has been identified as Diashaliz Velez-Fernandez.According to the Amber Alert, Walker was last seen at the Cedar Grove apartments at 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem.He's described as 3'8'', 43 pounds, and last seen with jeans, no shirt and no shoes.----------