Amber Alert for 4-year-old boy missing in New Jersey found safe in Delaware

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Authorities said they were looking for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker, who police believe was abducted by a female suspect driving a black 2010 Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD
She has been identified as Diashaliz Velez-Fernandez.
According to the Amber Alert, Walker was last seen at the Cedar Grove apartments at 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem.
He's described as 3'8'', 43 pounds, and last seen with jeans, no shirt and no shoes.
