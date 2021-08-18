Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old girl in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 7-year-old girl in Queens was found unharmed.

This is breaking news. See original story below:

Jaila Puello was abducted on Grand Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say her 40-year-old father, Jean Puello, attempted to have sex with his ex-girlfriend, Jaila's mother.

She said no, and that's when he allegedly became violent.


The suspect is accused of twisting her wrist, taking out a knife, attempting to put it on her throat, and telling her he would kill her.

The 29-year-old woman fled to the apartment building's laundry room, where she called police.

The suspect grabbed Jaila, the couple's older daughter, and drove off.

They are believed to be driving in a green 2002 BMW 530i. The license plate reads KFM2998.

Jaila is described as white and Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, and is 4'1" tall and weighs 60 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.

Jean Puello is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 6'0" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing boxer shorts.

Police said he had three prior domestic related incidents.

Along with Jaila, they also have a 10-month-old baby girl who was left unharmed during the time of the incident.

MORE NEWS: Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citychild abductionamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: 500 people a day dying from COVID in US
Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island
AccuWeather Alert: Warm & humid, remnants of Fred arrive
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australia supermarket
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart
Tropical depression Fred spreads floods en route to Tri-State
Show More
Front of Bronx building collapses into sidewalk shed
T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people
Caldor Fire in El Dorado Co. explodes to nearly 54,000 acres
Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu today
Old Navy won't keep women's plus-size clothing in a separate section
More TOP STORIES News