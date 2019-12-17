Amber Alert: Teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl kidnapped by a group of men along a street in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
The incident, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue, was caught on camera.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows two men jumping out of a car and grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.
Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as Sanchez is forced into the beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.
The car with four men and the victim inside then drives off, fleeing east on Eagle Avenue.
Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.
The incident has other parents and kids in the neighborhood concerned.
"I always take her to school and pick her up," said parent Joy Bates. "Hopefully nothing like that.. I might get kidnapped, too."
"My cousin told me, 'Don't say a word. Don't walk near a curb. Be careful for vans that look suspicious,'" said 11-year-old Paige Innis.
An urgent search for the teen is now underway.
Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.
The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
