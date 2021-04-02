Ambulance involved in serious accident on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Ambulance involved in serious accident on Long Island

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- An ambulance was involved in a serious accident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road and Zeckendorf Boulevard in Westbury just before 2 p.m. Friday.



The crash is currently under investigation.

Officials say several people were injured in the crash, and were taken to area hospitals.

Related topics:
westburynassau countyaccidentnassau county police
More TOP STORIES News