5 people injured after SUV t-boned ambulance on Staten Island

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- An ambulance transporting a patient was overturned after an SUV crashed into it on Staten Island.

The ambulance had just picked up a pedestrian who had been struck by a car and was transporting her to Richmond University Medical Center.

That's when an SUV t-boned the ambulance in the intersection of Jewett Avenue and Main Avenue sending it crashing onto its side.

Five people, including the emergency workers, driver, and initial patient were all transported to the hospital.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Jewett Avenue is closed between College Avenue and The Boulevard as police continue to investigate the scene.

