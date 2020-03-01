Travel

Coronavirus Update: American Airlines suspending flights between JFK in New York City and Milan

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The airline American Airlines announced Sunday they are suspending operations between Milan, Italy and New York (JFK) as well as between Milan and Miami (MIA).

American Airlines said flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25.

The airline is contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.

American Airlines said they continue to review the airline's flight schedule to ensure that customers' needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary.

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensmiamicoronavirusitalyamerican airlinesjfk international airport
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News