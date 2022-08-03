Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season kicks off in New Jersey

The American Cancer Society held its first in-person kick off for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season, since before the pandemic.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The American Cancer Society held its first in-person kick off for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season, since before the pandemic.

Survivors shared their stories at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey Tuesday night, for the first of many such events this month in our area.

The organization is getting ready for its series of fundraising walks during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

ALSO READ | How inflation is causing a crisis at some local animal shelters

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

There's still plenty of time to sign up to walk or donate.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.