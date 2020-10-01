American Dream Mall reopens in New Jersey with some restrictions

The New Jersey mega-mall is reopening its indoor amusement park, water park, ice rink and mini-golf arcade.
Many retail stores, attractions and restaurants will remain closed, but several others will be open.
To ensure safety, the theme park and the water park will be at 25% capacity, there will also be hand sanitizing stations and Plexiglas throughout the 3.3 million square foot property.
Big Snow, the indoor ski and snowboard center at the megamall, resumed operations last month.
The mall says that the health and safety of guests is their top priority, and now more than ever they want to ensure visitors feel comfortable and confident in returning to American Dream, Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park and their entertainment and retail partners.
During the mall's temporary closure they say they have worked closely with their health care partner Hackensack Meridian Health to develop extensive plans, protocols and procedures for the property and each attraction.
Also on September 1, gyms reopened with restrictions in New Jersey.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: