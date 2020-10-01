reopen new jersey

American Dream Mall reopens in New Jersey with some restrictions

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The American Dream Mall is back in business.

The New Jersey mega-mall is reopening its indoor amusement park, water park, ice rink and mini-golf arcade.

Many retail stores, attractions and restaurants will remain closed, but several others will be open.

To ensure safety, the theme park and the water park will be at 25% capacity, there will also be hand sanitizing stations and Plexiglas throughout the 3.3 million square foot property.

Big Snow, the indoor ski and snowboard center at the megamall, resumed operations last month.

The mall says that the health and safety of guests is their top priority, and now more than ever they want to ensure visitors feel comfortable and confident in returning to American Dream, Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park and their entertainment and retail partners.

During the mall's temporary closure they say they have worked closely with their health care partner Hackensack Meridian Health to develop extensive plans, protocols and procedures for the property and each attraction.

Also on September 1, gyms reopened with restrictions in New Jersey.

