New Paltz's Laila Mach aims for Top 24 in 'Showstopper' segment

On Monday, the country will get to see Mach sing an Alicia Keys song for 'American Idol,' with a full band during this season's 'Showstopper' segment.
Mach says it was an intense experience, and a first performing with a full band.
The 16-year-old singer has progressed steadily through Hollywood Week and onto duets, but the competition to emerge as one of the top 24 contestants ends Monday, as we learn who will continue.
Mach is the last from our area to remain this season, and she says there has been mixed reaction at her high school to her newfound fame on 'Idol.'
"Half of them are extra rude to me now, because they're all, 'she's a wanna-be pop star,' I guess that's just how high schoolers are," Mach said. "And there are other people that hated me and bullied me all throughout middle school and my first half of high school and are now trying to be my best friend and are like 'I'm so proud of everything you're doing.'"
Mach said being on 'American Idol' has taught her a lot about confidence.
"I was always worried about how the other people were going to hear me and I was worried about pleasing the audience. I think what's more important is to please yourself and have you be proud because if you are proud of your own performance, it doesn't matter what anyone says to you," Mach explained.
Part two of 'Showstopper' on 'American Idol' airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC 7.
You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
