American Museum of Natural History debuts 'The Nature of Color' interactive exhibit

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new interactive exhibit opens Monday at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.

"The Nature of Color" exhibit allows visitors to explore the role and power of color in the natural world.

Museum-goers will learn how colors form in rainbows and diamonds.

It will also explain why some animals stand out and others blend-in.

The exhibit is part of the museum's 150th-anniversary celebration.

