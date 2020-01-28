Red Cross honors 7 who saved man with no heartbeat at New Jersey gym

MAYWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven individuals who saved an 83-year-old man with no heartbeat at a New Jersey gym were honored by the American Red Cross Tuesday afternoon.Officials said George Makris was in a pool at Hackensack UMC Fitness and Wellness in Maywood last October when he entered the pool and appeared to start swimming, but then turned toward the steps and started floating on his back.Makris soon turned face down in the water and began to sink.The lifeguard and others jumped in, got him out and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, according to officials.The American Red Cross presented the awards at the location where the incident happened.Alvin Abarquez, Katelyn Vecchiarelli, Vasiliki Torunidis, Christian Delliveneri and Nicholas Recarte (awarded but not present) all received a Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, while James Miastkowski and Tracy Kerns were awarded a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.----------