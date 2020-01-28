Society

Red Cross honors 7 who saved man with no heartbeat at New Jersey gym

MAYWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven individuals who saved an 83-year-old man with no heartbeat at a New Jersey gym were honored by the American Red Cross Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said George Makris was in a pool at Hackensack UMC Fitness and Wellness in Maywood last October when he entered the pool and appeared to start swimming, but then turned toward the steps and started floating on his back.

Makris soon turned face down in the water and began to sink.

The lifeguard and others jumped in, got him out and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, according to officials.

The American Red Cross presented the awards at the location where the incident happened.

Alvin Abarquez, Katelyn Vecchiarelli, Vasiliki Torunidis, Christian Delliveneri and Nicholas Recarte (awarded but not present) all received a Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, while James Miastkowski and Tracy Kerns were awarded a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybergen countymaywoodamerican red crossawardred crosslifeguard
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News