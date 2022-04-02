Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo sues ethics commission over book profits

He is accusing it of violating his constitutional rights and showing bias.
The lawsuit is part of a dispute over Cuomo's earnings from a book about his efforts during the pandemic.
Back in December, the ethics commission ordered Cuomo to turn over money from his book. After, a state assembly investigation found that state resources and personnel were involved in creating the book.
Cuomo's representatives said that any state workers involved in the book were using personal time, not work time.
