Politics

Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo sues ethics commission over book profits

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Cuomo files lawsuit against NY ethics commission over book

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against the state's ethics commission over his book.

He is accusing it of violating his constitutional rights and showing bias.



The lawsuit is part of a dispute over Cuomo's earnings from a book about his efforts during the pandemic.

Back in December, the ethics commission ordered Cuomo to turn over money from his book. After, a state assembly investigation found that state resources and personnel were involved in creating the book.

Cuomo's representatives said that any state workers involved in the book were using personal time, not work time.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomobooksnew york state politicslawsuit
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mines keep Kyiv unsafe in wake of Russian retreat, Zelenskyy says
Coney Island's Luna Park reopens, celebrates 95 years of the Cyclone
UConn women advance to national championship game
Ramadan 2022: How Muslims observe holiest month in Islamic calendar
NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force investigating attack on Brooklyn man
Multiple flights delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
VIDEO: UConn surprises young superfan with trip to Final Four
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Innocent 12-year-old boy killed, woman hurt in Brooklyn shooting
More TOP STORIES News