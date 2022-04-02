Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo sues ethics commission over book profits

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against the state's ethics commission over his book.He is accusing it of violating his constitutional rights and showing bias.The lawsuit is part of a dispute over Cuomo's earnings from a book about his efforts during the pandemic.Back in December, the ethics commission ordered Cuomo to turn over money from his book. After, a state assembly investigation found that state resources and personnel were involved in creating the book.Cuomo's representatives said that any state workers involved in the book were using personal time, not work time.----------