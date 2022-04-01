'Missing' investigates a Brooklyn mom's relentless quest to solve daughter's twisted disappearance

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- In this episode of 'Missing'
, Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.
For almost six years, Chelsea's desperate mother, Rose, has been doing everything she can to find her, uncovering her daughter's darkest secrets, imperiling her own safety to get answers from people who don't want to talk, and holding the NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office accountable.
This is the story of a mother's relentless quest to piece together the twisted puzzle of her daughter's disappearance, a woman who is ready to follow the leads wherever they may take her.
Here is a timeline of Chelsea's case:
CHELSEA COBO TIMELINENovember 8, 1993 - Chelsea Cobo is born.2000 - Rose adopts Chelsea when Chelsea is 7-years-old. Rose had been caring for Chelsea since she was 13-months old. Rose's brother was Chelsea's father. Both he and Chelsea's mother suffered from mental illness and were unable to care for Chelsea.2008 - 2012 - Chelsea attends Bishop Kearney High School in Brooklyn.July 11, 2015 - Chelsea, now 21, gives birth to her son.August 2015 - February 2016 - Chelsea starts partying a lot and is spending less time with her son. She is most likely suffering from post-partum depression, Rose said.February 27, 2016 - Chelsea's birth mom passes away and Chelsea slips into a deep depression.March 24 - April 12, 2016 - Chelsea is checked into Coney Island Hospital. She is paired with a roommate who convinces her to allow visitors under Chelsea's name. The roommate is not allowed to have visitors.April 12 - April 21, 2016 - Chelsea stays at home with Rose after hospital stay.April 21 - 24, 2016 - Chelsea goes out and doesn't come home, but her family knew where she was, hanging out with friends. She fails to return on the night she was supposed to come home. Alarmed, Rose starts texting her, and she initially does not respond. Rose says she's going to have to report her missing. Chelsea responds right away that she's OK and tells her mom to "relax."April 24, 2016 - Chelsea returns home in the morning. This is the video where she films herself walking through the door. Rose goes out that night.April 25, 2016 - Chelsea takes a selfie of herself. Rose later finds the picture and notices what appear to be bruises on her arms.April 26, 2016 - Rose returns home finds Chelsea unresponsive upstairs. Chelsea may have been "drugged and robbed" the night before. Chelsea admitted into Maimonides Hospital. Oxy detected in her system.April 26 - May 3, 2016 - Chelsea checks into psych ward at Maimonides. This is when Rose notices the bruises on Chelsea's arm in the selfie picture.May 3, 2016 - Chelsea is released from Maimonides.May 4, 2016 - Chelsea goes to "run errands" and get hair done for Rose's birthday. Rose picks her up and Chelsea appears stoned. She tells Rose it's from the new psych drugs.May 5, 2016 - Chelsea stays home.May 6, 2016 - Early in the morning Rose hears noises from the bathroom. She pounds on the door and finds Chelsea with a syringe. Chelsea says she wants to get clean. Rose takes Chelsea to Lutheran Hospital for detox. Hospital suggests transferring her to St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers. Later that night, Rose gets a call at the house from Chelsea's friend asking if she made it home from the hospital. Rose knows Chelsea is supposed to be at the hospital. She starts texting Chelsea.May 6, 2016 (11:35 pm) - Chelsea texts Rose saying she is with her boyfriend and that she left the hospital. Rose calls her. Chelsea says she is going to get "sushi and ice cream" with her boyfriend and then she'll be home. This is the last time Rose talks to Chelsea.May 7, 2016 (Approximately 1:40 am) - Chelsea gets into a cab and was dropped off somewhere near La Floridita Restaurant and Club, which no longer exists. We do not know if she ever went inside the restaurant. Police looked at surveillance and didn't see her there, but they tell Rose the quality of the video is not good and is grainy.May 7, 2016 (1:41 am) - A man leaves Rose voicemail that he dropped Chelsea off at home but she was walking away. He says "if she does anything else" he "has nothing to do with that.'May 10, 2016 - Surveillance video shows a woman who appears to be Chelsea leaving a house in Brooklyn. NYPD feels strongly this is Chelsea. Rose does not.Summer of 2016 - Brooklyn DA launches sex-trafficking investigation into Chelsea's disappearance.September 19, 2016 - Brooklyn DA interviews Chelsea's roommate from Coney Island Hospital who says she, Chelsea and two other men we're doing drugs at a house on 56th Street in Brooklyn. The roommate said Chelsea left with one of those men and she hasn't heard from them since.September 27, 2016 - September 27, 2016 - Brooklyn DA interviews the man that the roommate told investigators whose house they were all at the night Chelsea went missing. The roommate said they were doing drugs at his house.May 16, 2017 - Rose speaks at NYC town hall with former Mayor Bill De Blasio.June 7, 2017 - A detective tells Rose they tried to interview Chelsea's roommate from the hospital at the roommate's house, but her mother wouldn't let them talk to her daughter. He also tells rose that they could have tried harder to look at other cameras on the street where a woman appearing to be Chelsea was seen on surveillance video leaving a house.February 1, 2018 - Rose has a conversation with an NYPD detective about where the case stands.March 2, 2018 - Rose conversation with and NYPD Detective for an update about Chelsea's case.Summer of 2018 - Brooklyn DA tells Rose they are closing the sex-trafficking investigation because they do not believe Chelsea was trafficked. They send the case back to Missing Persons.January 27, 2019 - Rose confronts the man who was living at the house where Chelsea, the roommate and another man were apparently doing drugs the night Chelsea disappeared.March 7, 2019 - Rose finds out that Chelsea's case was transferred to NYPD Homicide Squad.May 7, 2019 - Rose has conversation with an NYPD Detective for an update on Chelsea's case.January 27, 2019 - Man tells Rose "Chelsea OD'd" and says he was asked to help "dispose of her body".December 20, 2019 - A canine search of Park Slope is done because detectives said they had triangulated Chelsea's phone to that area.
This series' conception began back in September of 2021, the first day I covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito
and met with her distraught parents on Long Island. The story consumed the next two months of my life.
Throughout this time, I spoke routinely with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito. Most of what we spoke about, I have never reported, but one thing he made clear to me is that he wanted the media to cover other missing people. He said they deserved attention, too, and he was right.
I started to look at databases
of missing people across the Tri-State area and as I scrolled through the hundreds of faces, I thought about not only those people but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that is caused when they disappeared.
I thought, "Maybe I can help?"
I started calling private investigators around New York City looking for cases to profile.
We first profiled the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg
, which you can watch below.
Maybe after watching my latest story, you will be able to help with a clue. Let's help Chelsea's family, the way everyone helped Gabby Petito's family.
Rose Cobo has raised the reward for information leading to Chelsea from $10,000.00 to $50,000. She is also part of a team designing an app called 911Missing.org
. The app will instantly notify law enforcement, the media and the public when someone disappears.
Anonymous tips about Chelsea's disappearance can also be sent directly to Rose Cobo at the address below:
Rose Cobo
P.O. Box 40-487
Brooklyn NY 11204
If you know anything about the disappearance of Chelsea Michelle Cobo, call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad
at 212-694-7781. Tips can be kept anonymous.
This new episode of 'Missing'
Townsend Davis
Copyright 2022 | WABC-TV
