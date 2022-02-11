Andrew Cuomo files ethics complaint against Attorney General James over sex misconduct allegations

Cuomo will file a complaint raising "serious ethics concerns" against New York Attorney General Letitia James, his attorney said Thursday.
Governor Cuomo to File Ethics Complaint w NYS Bar Attorney Grievance Committee for Misconduct Against Tish James Joon Kim & Anne Clarke— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) February 10, 2022
Glavin: Submissions Will be Made to Relevant DAs Surrounding Cases of Perjury & Witness Tampering, including, but not limited to Lindsey Boylan pic.twitter.com/5pv1515iSZ
Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin blasted the probe conducted by James, claiming it ignored evidence of witness tampering, and witness intimidation and said the investigators did not question Lindsey Boylan about the alleged threats she made.
"The report was and always will be misleading and unreliable, unfair and no process," Glavin said. "In the governor's view what has occurred to date is misconduct."
Glavin also faulted James for "slow-rolling" the release of interview transcripts and videotaped testimony while she was running for governor. James has since abandoned her campaign.
"For months, Andrew Cuomo has been hiding behind his campaign lawyer and falsely crying 'witch hunt' despite previously admitting to this misconduct multiple times. If he thinks he has a real legal case, he should go ahead and file it. These attacks are disgraceful and yet another desperate charade to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser," a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said in a statement provided to ABC News.
Attorney General James has not yet formally responded to Glavin's accusations.
Last year her investigation found Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Cuomo stepped down from office soon after its release.
