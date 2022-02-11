Politics

Andrew Cuomo files ethics complaint against Attorney General James over sex misconduct allegations

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Cuomo files ethics complaint over sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is hitting back at the investigation that led to his resignation by filing an ethics complaint with the New York state bar.

Cuomo will file a complaint raising "serious ethics concerns" against New York Attorney General Letitia James, his attorney said Thursday.



Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin blasted the probe conducted by James, claiming it ignored evidence of witness tampering, and witness intimidation and said the investigators did not question Lindsey Boylan about the alleged threats she made.

"The report was and always will be misleading and unreliable, unfair and no process," Glavin said. "In the governor's view what has occurred to date is misconduct."

RELATED | Last New York DA investigating Andrew Cuomo declines to prosecute
EMBED More News Videos

The last New York D.A. investigating sexual harassment claims against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declined to prosecute him.




Glavin also faulted James for "slow-rolling" the release of interview transcripts and videotaped testimony while she was running for governor. James has since abandoned her campaign.

"For months, Andrew Cuomo has been hiding behind his campaign lawyer and falsely crying 'witch hunt' despite previously admitting to this misconduct multiple times. If he thinks he has a real legal case, he should go ahead and file it. These attacks are disgraceful and yet another desperate charade to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser," a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said in a statement provided to ABC News.
Attorney General James has not yet formally responded to Glavin's accusations.

ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.




Last year her investigation found Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo stepped down from office soon after its release.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomonew york governorsexual misconductlawsuitsexual harassment
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Woman was driving with learner's permit in crash that left child dead
Rash of shootings in NYC as mayor vows to rescue at-risk kids
NYC's largest grocery chain beefs up security amid shoplifting wave
Indoor mask mandate ends in NY, but some rules still remain
Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
AccuWeather: Bright and mild end to the week
Show More
What's holding up the sale of recreational marijuana in NJ?
Hawk rescued after becoming trapped inside Bronx subway station
NFL's first Black female coach now working to empower young women
Adams promotes healthy eating in NYC with 2 executive orders
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
More TOP STORIES News