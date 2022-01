Last New York DA investigating Andrew Cuomo declines to prosecute

EMBED >More News Videos The Manhattan District Attorney's Office will not file charges in connection with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID deaths in nursing homes.

EMBED >More News Videos Dave Evans has the latest update on the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of former governor Andrew Cuomo.

OSWEGO, New York (WABC) -- Oswego District Attorney Gregory Oakes is declining to pursue sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo, the last of five criminal cases that could have been brought against the disgraced former New York governor.Like the other district attorneys who have declined prosecution, Oakes said his decision is not an exoneration. It merely means the allegations against Cuomo are not prosecutable.The Oswego investigation was in connection with a 2017 encounter in which a woman, Virginia Limmiatis, who alleged Cuomo inappropriately touched her chest.The decision means Cuomo is no longer facing any criminal investigations stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James' report that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.The only criminal charge Cuomo faced was dropped by the Albany District Attorney's Office after DA David Soares said there was not enough evidence to mount a successful prosecution.Limmitis' attorney released the following statement:"As now five DAs have verified, none of the accusations in Tish James' fraud of a report have stood up to any level of real scrutiny," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said. "This has always been a political hit job to further the Attorney General's own ambitions, which both reeks of prosecutorial misconduct and has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars. As we've said since the beginning, the truth will come out."----------