Marist poll finds 59% believe Governor Cuomo should resign after AG report

By Eyewitness News
Cuomo responds to AG report (full remarks)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Marist snap poll conducted Tuesday night shows 59% of New Yorkers, including 52% of registered Democrats, believe Governor Cuomo should resign following the attorney general's report.

If he does not resign, then 59% of New Yorkers say he should be impeached.

32% say he should serve out the rest of his term.

Some 44% of those polled believe that Cuomo did something illegal, while 29% say he did something unethical but not illegal. Just 7% of those polled believe that the governor did nothing wrong.

If not ousted from office, what are the governor's reelection prospects? They're not looking good.



11% of New Yorkers, including 12% of registered voters, think Cuomo deserves to be reelected while 78% say it's time for a new governor.

"The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his removal from office," says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Poll. "If he does not resign, nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him."

Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomonew york city politicsattorney generalsexual harassmentinvestigation
