New Cuomo ad claims exoneration, draws rebuke from women's groups

NEW YORK -- Former Governor Andrew Cuomo's team has launched a new advertisement in what appears to be an attempt to clear his name.The 30-second ad, titled "Politics vs. the Law," claims Cuomo has been exonerated from charges he sexually harassed multiple women.Cuomo resigned last summer after a damning report from Attorney General Letitia James, and his team said the ad was created to "update New Yorkers on the rejection of the attorney general's findings by five separate district attorneys as well as expose revelations of the prosecutorial misconduct behind her report.""Accusations fly around the world at the speed of light, but the truth crawls at a snail's pace," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said. "We will continue to communicate the facts to New Yorkers: The AG knowingly and willfully ignored evidence of perjury, witness tampering and extortion, and hid exculpatory evidence when she misled the public in her sham report last August."In response, nine women's rights organizations blasted the move, called on Cuomo to take responsibility, and accused him of spreading misinformation."Instead of accepting responsibility, serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo continues to challenge the accounts of victims," the organizations said in a statement. "Multiple investigations have found the accounts of these women to be credible. The media should stop giving a platform to abusers like Cuomo. As evidenced by recent public polling, New Yorkers believe the women who bravely came forward about Cuomo's abuse; they think Cuomo was right to leave office in disgrace. This attempt to claim exoneration won't work. Shame on serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo."The organizations signing the statement include:--Jenna Bimbi, Executive Director, NY Birth Control Action Fund--Liuba Grechen Shirley, Founder and CEO, Vote Mama--Kathleen Landy, Executive Director, The Feminist Institute--Catherine Lederer-Plaskett, President/Chair, WCLA - Choice Matters--Sophie Nir, Executive Director, Eleanor's Legacy--Jamila Pringle-Fynes, President, NYC Black Women's Political Club--Heidi Sieck, Co-Founder and CEO, #VoteProChoice--Marti Speranza Wong, Executive Director, Amplify Her--The Executive Leadership Team, Women of Color for ProgressCuomo's advertisement will air statewide on both broadcast and cable television, as well as digitally.----------