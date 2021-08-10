Cuomo hearings to continue into early September

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10941767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has the latest on Governor Cuomo and the rising calls for his impeachment.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers looking into accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold hearings through the rest of this month before deciding whether to start impeachment proceedings against him.So far, the governor's legal team is not doing much to respond.They say they don't have enough information from the Attorney General to get their response to the Assembly by Friday, as requested.Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the judiciary committee's investigation will be wrapped up in a matter of weeks.Heastie said he understands demands for his fellow Democrat's immediate ouster.But he said the public shouldn't expect an impeachment vote in coming days, because he wants lawmakers to finish going through piles of evidence to consider whether there's enough to impeach Cuomo over a variety of issues."I think it's been very, very, very clear by this Assembly Majority that there's no confidence in the governor remaining in office," Heastie said.In addition to allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, lawmakers are looking into the governor's $5 million book deal and his administration's decision to withhold full statistics on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes from the public.The judiciary committee will continue to meet in private through at least Aug. 23 to discuss hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and other evidence.Lawmakers plan to have public hearings featuring testimony from experts on sexual harassment and on impeachment procedures, though it's unclear whether they would call any of the women or other witnesses to testify.Any vote to start an impeachment trial would lead to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul serving as acting governor and trigger a 30-day period for Cuomo to respond.Heastie sought to tamp down speculation that a delay could give Cuomo an opportunity to negotiate a more graceful exit from office, perhaps by offering not to run for reelection."I am not negotiating any deals," he said.Meantime, the attorney who has been defending Cuomo is now acknowledging the accusations that he inappropriately touched a state trooper."Everyone's pushing the governor to resign based on a report that has not been vetted, and that people are taking to be 100% true," said Rita Glavin. "And the governor should be allowed the opportunity to see that evidence and do a fulsome submission, which we're not being allowed to do."The union representing New York State Police investigators is calling on state police command to revoke Governor Cuomo's management of his security detail.Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have urged Cuomo to leave office. About two-thirds of state Assembly members have said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign, according to an Associated Press count. Only a simple majority vote is needed to begin an impeachment trial.Advisers close to Cuomo don't expect him to give up, even as his circle of allies willing to speak up for him in public shrinks. But even once-loyal Democratic allies say they don't see him surviving.==Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.----------