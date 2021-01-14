Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9591465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he is running for mayor of New York City.On Wednesday night, Yang released a YouTube video titled "Why I'm Running for Mayor."The video says:Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has also thrown his hat in the ring for NYC mayor. Other possible names running for the spot include former de Blasio chief council Maya Wiley, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former Bloomberg and Obama administration member Shaun Donovan, former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales, former Veterans' Services Commissioner Loree Sutton, and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire.Yang, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, would be only the second Asian-American candidate to run for mayor and appear on the ballot.J.P. Morgan executive Arthur Chang is also planning to run.In 2013, New York State Senator John Liu was a candidate for mayor of New York City, in lieu of running for re-election as Comptroller.----------