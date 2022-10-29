"White Disaster" by Andy Warhol set to be auctioned off next month

Andy Warhol's "White Disaster, White Car Crash 19 Times" will be put up for auction and will likely be sold for tens of millions of dollars.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Artwork from Andy Warhol is up for auction, and could sell for $80 million.

The art is called "White Disaster, White Car Crash 19 Times" and it shows a black and white image of an automobile accident, that's been duplicated.

Warhol created the silk-screen print in 1963, and it measures 12 feet tall by six feet wide.

Sotheby's expects the piece to sell for tens of millions of dollars when it's auctioned on Nov. 16.

Before the auction, "White Disaster" will be on displays at Sotheby's in New York, starting Nov. 4.

Other famous works of Warhol's include pop-art iconography of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell's Soup cans.

The legendary artist died in 1987 at the age of 58.



Information from CNN was used in this article.

