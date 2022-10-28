Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO and CFO, sources say

Elon Musk has completed his deal to buy Twitter and has taken control, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, sources said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter and is now in charge of the company, according to sources.

Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and another executives, according to two people familiar with the decision, CNN reports.

For months, his plans to acquire the social media giant touched off a firestorm of activity online. Some employees have headed for the door.

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

On Wednesday, Musk carried a kitchen sink to Twitter headquarters.

All the buzz about Elon Musk buying Twitter has a lot of people asking on Twitter, "Who's leaving?"

New numbers now out show nationwide, 580 people have left the company in the past quarter.

"What we are seeing is a massive surge in departures from Twitter," said Greg Larkin, with Punks and Pinstripes, a peer to peer mentorship network for Fortune 500 executives.

In the Bay Area, Twitter lost 280 employees in the past three months.

Larkin and his colleagues with Punks and Pinstripes crunched the data they gathered from all LinkedIn accounts online.

MORE: Musk doesn't seek a "free-for-all hellscape" for Twitter

"We basically analyzed everyone who has a LinkedIn profile who works at Twitter, and we asked ourselves, 'how many people have left each quarter since the beginning of 2022?'" said Larkin.

That number skyrocketed since the beginning of the year. Larkin says the real numbers are most likely two to three times what they're seeing.

"These numbers are going to be an underestimate. It's a lagging indicator. The data is going to become available when someone changes their employment status on LinkedIn. So that's not everyone who has left," said Larkin.

On Wednesday, Musk told Twitter employees he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company.

Even so, Larkin says Twitter's loss is a big win for other social media platforms in the Bay Area.

VIDEO: Why is Elon Musk interested in Twitter?

"So the people who are leaving for the exits, amidst the turmoil between Elon Musk and Twitter, are getting scooped up by Apple, by Google, by other large tech companies in the Bay Area," Larkin.

When it comes unemployment, when it comes to tech talent.

"They get picked up very quickly," said Larkin. "So I don't think it's going to have an impact on depressing the Bay Area economy. It doesn't look that way from what we are seeing right now. It just means the talent wars, someone else is going to start winning that war."

Ibrahim Oweis works in the tech industry.

"I think it's time for a shakeup. After a pandemic like this. It would be nice to see a little disruption in the conversation. Right now it's a little too filled with hate," said Oweis.

"I think we got to give him a chance," said Angelo McNeil. "He's an interesting guy. He built an empire."

The-CNN-Wire contributed to this report

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live