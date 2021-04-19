Pets & Animals

Canada goose protecting its brood causing problems at New Jersey diner

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Goose protecting its brood causing problems at NJ diner

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wild bird protecting its own is causing problems for customers and employees of a diner in New Jersey.

The male Canada goose has been in fighting mode as he watches over his brood in the parking lot near the Park West Diner in Woodland Park, Passaic County.


Over the weekend, he knocked one man down when he inadvertently came too close to the nest.

The bird started pecking away at his face and left the victim with bruise marks.

The male geese are known to be aggressive this time of year because they are protecting their eggs.



"If you go near their nest, they will come after you, they don't bite, but they'll clam on you and you'll have a black or blue mark that will last a month or so," said Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCanto.

The male is always on watch and always on the prowl.
Some people like to test fate, but there is no backing down for this waterfowl - he keeps his focus on his future and is ready to attack at a moment's notice.


"Just like us, you know we're here to protect our little ones and we would do anything in our power to protect them, it's the same thing," DeCanto said.

Canada geese are monogamous and so the male will watch over his mate for the rest of their days which could run anywhere from 20 to 25 years.

The male doesn't stray too far away and is ready to pounce if a perceived predator gets too close.

MORE NEWS: Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completed its historic first flight
EMBED More News Videos

The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspassaic countybirds attackbirdsgeeseanimal attack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News