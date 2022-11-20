Anime NYC convention underway at Javits Center

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were even more characters than usual in Midtown on Saturday with the Anime NYC convention underway.

Fans of Japanese pop culture have converged on the Javits Center for the convention.

While this is the fifth consecutive year for the convention, there were scaled-back events, even during the pandemic.

Anime NYC is one of North America's largest conventions dedicated to anime, manga and Japanese pop culture.

This year marks the first full-scale convention since COVID. Events run through Sunday, November 20.

