Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release

NEW YORK -- Anna Sorokin, who spent nearly four years behind bars after being accused of posing as a German heiress, told her side of the story on "Good Morning America" Friday.Sorokin, who renamed herself "Anna Delvey," is accused of posing as a German heiress, claiming to have a more than $60 million bank account overseas. She lived a high-end life among New York's elite, complete with private flights, boutique hotels and designer goods.Prosecutors say it was all an act, accusing her of cheating friends, banks and businesses out of more than a quarter million dollars.In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of theft of services, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. She served nearly four years behind bars and was ordered to pay back most of the money.Now, just three weeks after being released from prison, Sorokin is telling her side of the story exclusively to ABC News.While prosecutors insisted that she falsified financial documents to try to get millions in loans for a private club she wanted to open, Sorokin said it was misguided attempt to get investors to fund her plan, which she's convinced would've been a successful business."The idea would be for this business to work, and I would just repay everything ... Even the richest of people always take out loans. I was just trying to get a cheap loan," she said.Now 30 years old, Sorokin said she paid for her mistakes. Her time behind bars including 19 months at New York's infamous Riker's Island jail, some of it in solitary confinement."In a way, that was therapeutic," she said, laughing. "For example, used the time to read a lot and to write."Now out on parole, Sorokin is documenting her freedom on social media. Her new life is financed partly by a Netflix deal she signed while behind bars said to be worth just over $300,000."I'm just trying to deal with the consequences of my actions. I was young. I would not repeat my actions ... I'm just trying to make the best out of my situation," she said.In addition to that television deal, she also has a possible book in the works and some other business plans. But she said after her time in prison, she also wants to work on criminal justice reform.