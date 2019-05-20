Another fire breaks out at New Jersey chlorine plant

By Eyewitness News
KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another fire broke out at the Alden Leeds chlorine plant in New Jersey.

Flames first broke out at the Kearny plant on Friday night, forcing residents nearby indoors because of potential danger from fumes.

The fire department says the fire started back up around 4 p.m. Sunday and burned for a couple more hours before being brought back under control.

No one was injured.

