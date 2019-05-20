KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another fire broke out at the Alden Leeds chlorine plant in New Jersey.
Flames first broke out at the Kearny plant on Friday night, forcing residents nearby indoors because of potential danger from fumes.
The fire department says the fire started back up around 4 p.m. Sunday and burned for a couple more hours before being brought back under control.
No one was injured.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Another fire breaks out at New Jersey chlorine plant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More