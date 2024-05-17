Baldwin Middle School holds girls empowerment event

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of girls on Long Island got a little extra encouragement Thursday.
Dozens of sixth graders were crowned at Baldwin Middle School as part of the Girls Loving Ourselves empowerment program.
Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Chantee Lans helped host the annual event which encourages body positivity and self-love.
Chantee attended Baldwin Middle School.
This is the program's 9th year.
It was created to inspire and uplift the next generation of confident and empowered women.
