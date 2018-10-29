PLANTATION, Florida (WABC) --The man accused of sending explosives to high-profile Democrats and CNN is expected in a Florida courtroom, this as another similar suspicious package was mailed to CNN headquarters in Georgia.
Bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta on Monday about a suspicious parcel, just hours before a court hearing for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges.
The FBI did not identify to whom the most recent package was addressed, but CNN President Jeff Zucker announced that a suspicious package addressed to the cable television network was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker said there was no imminent danger to the CNN Center.
Another package, one of 15 now believed to be attributed to Sayoc, was delivered to the cable network's New York City offices last week, addressed to John Brennan. Another addressed to James Clapper via CNN was flagged at a Manhattan post office. The other packages were sent to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Robert de Niro, Kamala Harris and Tom Steyer.
Authorities did not immediately say who might be responsible for sending the most recent package sent to CNN, but law enforcement officials have said they believe the packages were staggered and more could be discovered.
Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.
Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.
Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges. Meantime, ABC News obtained exclusive new surveillance video of Sayoc from Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach. It shows him just days before his arrest greeting guests and talking with co-workers.
He was filling in at the club as a DJ, all while federal authorities zeroed in and secretly accumulated evidence. Investigators were scouring his social media accounts and had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts -- "Hilary" Clinton, Deborah Wasserman "Shultz" -- as were found on the mailings he'd soon be charged with sending.
In the end, prosecutors said the fervent President Donald Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues, affording them a critical break in the case. The bubble-wrapped manila envelopes held vital forensic evidence that investigators say they leveraged to arrest Sayoc four days after the investigation started.
"Criminals make mistakes, so the more opportunities that law enforcement has to detect them, the greater chance they're going to be able to act on that," said former Justice Department Aloke Chakravarty, who prosecuted the Boston Marathon bombing case. "And that appears to be what happened here."
It wasn't always clear that such a break would come, at least not on Monday when the first package arrived at Soros' estate in Bedford, Westchester County. That same day, Sayoc -- still under the radar of law enforcement -- retweeted a post saying, "The world is waking up to the horrors of George Soros."
The clues, authorities say, led them to a 56-year-old man with a long criminal history who'd previously filed for bankruptcy and appeared to be living in his van, showering on the beach or at a local fitness center.
As the FBI worked around the clock, and as Americans debated the hard-edged political climate and whether Trump fanned the flames with his rhetoric, Sayoc periodically used Twitter to vilify Soros. That was not uncommon for Sayoc, an amateur body builder and former stripper whose social media accounts are peppered with memes supporting Trump and posts denigrating Democrats.
None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.
Investigators were analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear just before Election Day.
Law enforcement officials said that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged to explode upon opening. But they were uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm. The common thread among the bomb targets was obvious: their critical words for Trump and his frequent, harsher criticism in return.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
