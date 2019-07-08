HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Someone has once again set fire to a rainbow pride flag outside a Harlem gay bar.
The vandalism happened outside the Alibi Lounge just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Video showed charred pieces of the flag on the ground outside the bar.
The incident comes a little more than a month after a man was caught on camera setting two flags on fire.
Someone in the community donated two massive rainbow flags to the bar to replace them, and now one of those has gone up in flames too.
The bar's owner told Eyewitness News no one saw the incident happen.
Police will use surveillance video to help them track down the suspect or suspects.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News