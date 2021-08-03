Search on for suspects who yelled anti-gay slurs, attacked victims in Brooklyn

Search on for suspects who yelled anti-gay slurs, attacked victims

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for two men who yelled anti-gay slurs at three victims before assaulting them.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on May 2 outside a laundromat at 1080 Myrtle Avenue.

Authorities say video shows the two suspects yelling at the victims before attacking them.

A 51-year-old man was struck with a blunt object and knocked out. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The other two victims, ages 49 and 52, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

