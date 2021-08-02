Search for gunmen who rode off on mopeds after 10 shot in Queens continues

Ten people were hurt and most were innocent bystanders.
Officers in the area continue to patrol, as retaliation is feared in this incident of gang violence.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday when two men opened fire near the corner of 98th Street and 37th Ave. After the shooting, they jumped aboard two waiting mopeds driven by two other men and took off.
"There's just one common theme, I want to get out there, that's a recurring theme that keeps happening, and it has to stop throughout the city. That's gang members. That's guns, multiple guns on the scene, scooters being used, masks. And lastly, unintended targets getting hit. This is unacceptable on our streets in New York City, and it has to stop," said Chief of Detectives James Essig, NYPD.
NYPD holds press conference on shooting
At least 37 rounds were fired, hitting 10 people including eight men and two women.
The victims range in age from 19 to 72.
They were all taken to nearby hospitals where they are expected to survive. The most serious injury was a gunshot wound to one victim's stomach.
Surveillance video of men wanted in shooting
Police say that just three of the 10 injured people were the intended targets of the shooting. There was a birthday party going on at a nearby restaurant and the sidewalk was crowded.
In new video obtained by Eyewitness News, two men are seen standing next to a red car. They dive, roll and run as two gunmen approach on foot with weapons out on 37th Avenue.
"Two guys just stick their arms out down a very crowded street," Essig said. He noted they recovered at least 40 shell casings and deformed bullets at the scene.
Right around that time, a woman, who works in a restaurant on 37th Avenue, said she came outside.
"We heard the gunshots and went outside. I saw two people who were being helped, they were bleeding," the woman said. "I feel terrified because we didn't know if they were going to come inside but we are all good and nothing happened to us."
The NYPD said the shooting was gang-involved.
Photos of men wanted in shooting
"They know the area that's why they were wearing masks," said Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, NYPD.
"Cameras don't take the place of police officers," Holmes said in her plea for more officers on the street, but she reinforced that they need the public's help.
The candidates for mayor of New York City also spoke out on the violence.
"This level of extreme violence should be unimaginable for New York, but it is now our disturbing reality. We need a guns and gangs task force that creates unprecedented coordination between all levels of government. We need it now," tweeted Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic Candidate for Mayor Eric Adams.
"There has to be stop and frisk - if you're not stopping and frisking these men who are at war with one another, you're guaranteeing more of them coming out with loaded handguns and 9 millimeters and start popping shots at innocent members of community as we've seen over these past months," Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa said.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The NYPD reported that 18 people were shot in the span of 24 hours on Saturday in six shooting incidents.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect in the Bronx
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip