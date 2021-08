CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Five people were shot in Queens on Saturday night.The shooting occurred near a laundromat on 99th Street and 37th Ave in North Corona around 10:40 p.m.Police say the suspects rolled up in a moped, shot inside or in front of the laundromat, and then fled the scene.The five people who were shot are in stable condition. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.----------