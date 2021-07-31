NYPD officer shot and wounded during struggle with suspect in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10920022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An NYPD lieutenant was shot and wounded during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday at Lyman Place and East 169th Street.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off.A lieutenant was struck in the ankle.He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery.The suspect was taken into custody after the struggle.A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.Shea said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, is known to police, with several prior weapons-related arrests.The NYPD intends to release footage showing that the person had a firearm while officers were repeatedly commanding the person to release their firearm.Shea said that footage would be released tomorrow or later in the week.----------