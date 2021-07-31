NYPD officer shot and wounded during struggle with suspect in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An NYPD lieutenant was shot and wounded during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday at Lyman Place and East 169th Street.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off.

A lieutenant was struck in the ankle.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery.



The suspect was taken into custody after the struggle.

A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Shea said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, is known to police, with several prior weapons-related arrests.

The NYPD intends to release footage showing that the person had a firearm while officers were repeatedly commanding the person to release their firearm.

Shea said that footage would be released tomorrow or later in the week.

