Mets' Pete Alonso surprises kids at Queens Little League practice

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- It is not every day a two-time Home Run Derby champion shows up at Little League practice.

On Friday, Mets slugger Pete Alonso surprised Encarnacion Little League players in Corona, Queens



Alonso did not come empty-handed, either - he donated equipment for the players, and stuck around to teach them a few things, too.

"It's really special because, for me, it just doesn't seem too long ago, I mean, time flies, and to be able to come back and impact the community in a positive way, especially young kids - it means a lot to me," Alonso said.

On top of all the gear, the Little Leaguers also got tickets to a future Mets game.

