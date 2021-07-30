Mets' Pete Alonso surprises kids at Queens Little League practice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10912653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bergen Community College is erasing $5 million in student debt to remove barriers for those seeking to complete their education.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- It is not every day a two-time Home Run Derby champion shows up at Little League practice.On Friday, Mets slugger Pete Alonso surprised Encarnacion Little League players in Corona, QueensAlonso did not come empty-handed, either - he donated equipment for the players, and stuck around to teach them a few things, too."It's really special because, for me, it just doesn't seem too long ago, I mean, time flies, and to be able to come back and impact the community in a positive way, especially young kids - it means a lot to me," Alonso said.On top of all the gear, the Little Leaguers also got tickets to a future Mets game.----------