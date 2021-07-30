Mets' Pete Alonso surprises kids at Queens Little League practice

On Friday, Mets slugger Pete Alonso surprised Encarnacion Little League players in Corona, Queens
Alonso did not come empty-handed, either - he donated equipment for the players, and stuck around to teach them a few things, too.
"It's really special because, for me, it just doesn't seem too long ago, I mean, time flies, and to be able to come back and impact the community in a positive way, especially young kids - it means a lot to me," Alonso said.
On top of all the gear, the Little Leaguers also got tickets to a future Mets game.
