Bronx DA holds anti-gun violence march as arrest made in deadly shooting

By
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Hours after announcing the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting, the Bronx district attorney lead a march against gun violence Thursday.

About 100 demonstrators gathered at Mott Playground, said a prayer, and then carried signs and chanted as they marched to Claremont Park, through a neighborhood that has seen a high number of shootings amidst a citywide spike in violence.

The Bronx D.A. Darcel Clark called on victims and witnesses in gun violence cases to come forward so that police can make arrests and she can prosecute the gunmen.

"We're not getting any cooperation. So instead of being able to apprehend the person who has done that shooting, hold them accountable and stop the shooting, without cooperation then it becomes retaliation. So, therefore, another shooting happens and more violence and it just perpetuates itself until people say enough is enough," Clark said.

Faith leaders who joined Clark in the march said their focus is to work with the youth, to provide them with counseling, and to, hopefully, steer them on the right path.

Earlier Thursday, Clark announced the arrest of Kalvin Robinson, a parolee who police say shot three people in the hallway of a building the night of July 5, killing two of them.

One of the victims had allegedly been involved in a drive-by shooting just four hours earlier in which Robinson's brother, Anthony, was gunned down as he walked with his 6-year-old daughter.

