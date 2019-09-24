Anti-LGBT attack prompts outrage, concern in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- An attack on two LGBT individuals in the Jackson Heights section of Queens is sparking outrage and prompting calls for justice and tolerance.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday September 12.The 36- and 39-year old victims were eating at Pollos Mario on Roosevelt Avenue when they were approached by a group of several men, who advocates say began verbally attacking them based on their sexual orientation.An argument ensued, and the men ended up beating and kicking the victims before fleeing the restaurant in a vehicle.The victims were both taken NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst and treated for injuries.The NYPD is now investigating the incident as a hate crime. All the suspects remain on the loose.At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, advocates were calling on community members to take a stand when witnessing violence against members of the LGBT community.No one, they said, including restaurant employees, tried to stop the attack from happening.The restaurant has not commented on the incident.----------