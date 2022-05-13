applebee's

Applebee's workers protest wages raised only for employees in predominantly white neighborhoods

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some city restaurant workers protested in Manhattan what they say are racially biased wage raises.

Applebee's employees claim the company unfairly increased wages at locations in predominantly white neighborhoods.



Staff working at the Harlem location and in the Bronx are now earning $5-7 less per hour than workers at the Midtown Manhattan location, according to the employees.

Restaurant workers rallied outside of an Applebee's and IHOP shareholders meeting on Central Park South Thursday to demand changes in pay practices.

