Aquarium of the Bay provides a lens into ocean health for 25 years

By Janel Andronico
Aquarium of the Bay turns 25

SAN FRANCISCO -- This San Francisco destination is swimming with the beauty and diversity of Northern California's aquatic life.

The Aquarium of the Bay is home to more than 20,000 marine animals including sharks, rays, jellyfish, river otters, and so much more. This year, the Aquarium celebrates its 25th anniversary!

"Aquariums are a little bit more than where we protect marine biodiversity. They are a lens into the health of the ocean," said Aquarium of the Bay President & CEO George Jacob.

Aquarium of the Bay programs bring awareness for change and promote sustainable practices. The non-profit organization strives to conserve and protect the fragile ecosystems from the Sierra to Sea.

"It is important for the visitors to remember that without a healthy ocean, our planet is in parallel," explained Jacob.

"We would like our visitors to walk away with, to understand the complexity of oceans, to understand our interdependence on oceans, to understand the significance of protecting the ocean, and also realizing the price of inaction."

The Aquarium of the Bay is a Smithsonian affiliate, accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, and certified as a Green Business by the city of San Francisco. For more information about the Aquarium, visit here.
