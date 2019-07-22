Visiting Arena League Football team robbed during New York Streets game

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- An Arena League Football team was robbed at some point during a game in New York Sunday night.The Carolina Cobras were visiting the New York Streets in a game at the Westchester County Center.Police say members of the Cobras reported at halftime that an unidentified suspect entered their locker room and stole a ring and about $3,000 in cash from multiple lockers.The game did not continue after the incident, but it is unclear why.Westchester County Police Chief Hodges said a person of interest has been identified, but that person is not a suspect at this time and no arrests have been made.He also said that at the last home game earlier in July, one of the dancers had money stolen from another room where they get ready for their dance routines.They are looking to see if both of those incidents are connected.The league provides security for the games at the County Center.The investigation is ongoing.----------