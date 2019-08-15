Alleged thief stealing air soft gun sparks 'armed masked man' scare at Walmart in Union, New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man who allegedly shoplifted an airsoft gun at a New Jersey Walmart created quite the scare -- and someone called police to report an "armed masked man."

Police were called to the Walmart on Route 22 in Union before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

The caller told police that a man wearing a black mask and holding a black gun was in the toy department.

Police said they found a package that normally contains a large black airsoft gun but was missing.

The toy was located, and police said they believe the caller saw the shoplifting in process.

Police said the suspect is still at large. He was described as a heavy-set black man wearing gray shorts and a gray T-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mirao at 908-851-5041.

