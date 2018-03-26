Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are investigating after the manager of a Target store in Manhattan was held up at gunpoint while counting cash Monday morning.
It happened at the location on 225th Street in the Marble Hill section around 8:20 a.m.
Authorities say the manager was counting the money in the safe when two men forced their way into the manager's office.
They allegedly showed a gun, pushed the manager aside and took between $45,000 to $50,000.
The two suspects fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts