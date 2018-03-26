Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has the latest on a robbery at a Target store in Manhattan.

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after the manager of a Target store in Manhattan was held up at gunpoint while counting cash Monday morning.

It happened at the location on 225th Street in the Marble Hill section around 8:20 a.m.

Authorities say the manager was counting the money in the safe when two men forced their way into the manager's office.

They allegedly showed a gun, pushed the manager aside and took between $45,000 to $50,000.

The two suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytargetarmed robberyNew York CityManhattanMarble Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News